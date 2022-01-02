Advertisement

New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tallahassee.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 800 block of Okaloosa Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man died from the shooting, according to a news release.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak to officers to call the agency at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

