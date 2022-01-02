New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tallahassee.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 800 block of Okaloosa Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man died from the shooting, according to a news release.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak to officers to call the agency at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story.

