New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tallahassee.
According to TPD, officers arrived to the 800 block of Okaloosa Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.
A man died from the shooting, according to a news release.
TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak to officers to call the agency at 850-891-4200.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.