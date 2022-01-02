Perry man dies in single vehicle accident in Taylor County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Perry man died following a single vehicle incident in Taylor County Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 58-year-old man in a pickup truck was traveling west on South Red Padgett Road just after Noon, according to troopers.

The man reportedly traveled onto the north shoulder of the road for unknown reasons and came to a stop in a grass ditch. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

