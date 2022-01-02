Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for the Big Bend and South Georgia

Tornado Watch issued until 9 pm EST
Tornado Watch issued until 9 pm EST(WCTV PINPOINT WEATHER CENTER)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for much of the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia until 9 P.M. EST.

Those counties include: Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties in Florida and Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas counties in Georgia.

As a reminder, the image below describes the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

Tornado Warnings vs. Watches
Tornado Warnings vs. Watches(NWS)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
A crash took a life Saturday in Hamilton County.
Man dies after SUV collides with pickup truck in Hamilton County
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2
The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2
Charles’ Saturday Evening Weather Update - Jan. 1
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee