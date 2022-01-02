Tornado watch issued for the Big Bend and South Georgia
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for much of the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia until 9 P.M. EST.
Those counties include: Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties in Florida and Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas counties in Georgia.
As a reminder, the image below describes the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.
