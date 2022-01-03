Advertisement

Blazers name Tremaine Jackson as new head football coach

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University has named Tremaine Jackson as the Blazers newest head football coach.

Jackson will be officially introduced on Thursday at 2 p.m. in The Complex, the university said in a press release.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Head Football Coach at Valdosta State University,” Jackson said. “I’d like to thank Athletic Director Mr. Reinhard and President Carvajal for the opportunity to lead the Blazer football program. It is my intent to continue and enhance the storied tradition of Blazer football for many years to come. I cannot wait to get to Titletown USA to meet the local community and begin our work on the 2022 season!”

Jackson said there are three things that made the VSU job attractive: The history, tradition and brand of the Blazers, the chance to compete on the national stage every year and the chance to work with Athletic Director Herb Reinhard.

Jackson comes to Valdsota from Colorado Mesa, where he went 10-3 in two seasons, including an 8-2 2021 campaign.

The Mavericks finished 13th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just under 15.6 points per game, and 34th in scoring offense, logging 33.7 points per week, under Jackson.

Prior to his time with the Mavericks, Jackson served as a defensive line coach at Texas State (2019) and a defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian (2017-18).

Jackson takes over the Blazers following the departure of former VSU head coach Garry Goff to McNeese State after three seasons in Titletown.

For more on Jackson’s hiring and background, click here.

