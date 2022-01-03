City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A City of Tallahassee utility truck crashed on Apalachee Parkway Monday morning, leading to serious injuries for the driver, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD reported the crash on its Facebook page around 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.

At the time of the crash, all westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway from Monroe Street to Franklin Boulevard were closed so TPD crews could inspect the area.

“Motorists are urged toa void the area,” TPD wrote on Facebook.

Update: One person, an adult male, sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash.

