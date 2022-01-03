Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the first amendment freedoms of professors were violated by its conflict of interest policy.

UF professors are suing the university after they were blocked from testifying in lawsuits against the state of Florida.

They claim their right to freedom of speech was violated.

Oral arguments are set for Friday.

