Advertisement

Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the first amendment freedoms of professors were violated by its conflict of interest policy.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the first amendment freedoms of professors were violated by its conflict of interest policy.

UF professors are suing the university after they were blocked from testifying in lawsuits against the state of Florida.

They claim their right to freedom of speech was violated.

Oral arguments are set for Friday.

RELATED STORY: Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties receives documents concerning UF’s “conflict of interest” controversy

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway

Latest News

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says an active duty member of the U.S. Navy has been...
U.S. Navy sailor accused of sexual battery against a minor
Tamesha Smith
Gainesville mother-daughter duo attacks a pregnant woman and threatens her with a gun
A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the...
Man arrested in alleged Panama City Beach stabbing incident
School Hallway
No ‘major changes’ for Leon County Schools ahead of second semester