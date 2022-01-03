Gainesville mother-daughter duo attacks a pregnant woman and threatens her with a gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after officers say she assaulted and threatened a pregnant woman with a gun.

Tamesha Smith, 30, faces aggravated assault and simple battery charges.

Police say she confronted the victim in front of her apartment on Southeast 19th Place.

They say Smith accused the woman of cursing at her son, then got into a fistfight and lost.

Afterward, Smith came back with a gun and her 13-year-old daughter.

A witness got the gun away from her before Smith and her daughter attacked the victim.

