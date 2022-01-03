Advertisement

Gainesville mother-daughter duo attacks a pregnant woman and threatens her with a gun

Tamesha Smith
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after officers say she assaulted and threatened a pregnant woman with a gun.

Tamesha Smith, 30, faces aggravated assault and simple battery charges.

Police say she confronted the victim in front of her apartment on Southeast 19th Place.

They say Smith accused the woman of cursing at her son, then got into a fistfight and lost.

Afterward, Smith came back with a gun and her 13-year-old daughter.

A witness got the gun away from her before Smith and her daughter attacked the victim.

