Large tree branch falls on Tallahassee home causing damage

Tree falls on house
Tree falls on house
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is reporting a large tree branch fell on a home off Twin Lakes Circle early Monday morning. The official report says it happened around 1:20 a.m. near Apalachee Parkway and Twin Lakes Circle.

Our reporter on the scene says the damage to the house is extensive. As of 8:30 a.m., crews with the City of Tallahassee along with a tree cutting company were on scene preparing to remove the large branch.

According to Meteorologist Rob Nucatola, there were no storms in the area at the time of the incident. He says the most likely cause for the damage was due to strong overnight winds after a line of storms rolled through hours earlier.

What's Brewing? Jan. 3, 2021
