Advertisement

Man arrested in alleged Panama City Beach stabbing incident

A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the...
A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the head with a wrench and then stabbed him.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve arrested a Panama City Beach man for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place Sunday, January 2, on Houston Street.

Deputies said they were told the suspect, Richard Villanueva, 27, went to the victim’s home to ask about a trailer he owned. Officials said the man told them that during their conversation, the suspect allegedly used a wrench to hit the victim over his head before he allegedly stabbed him.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to his abdomen.

They said they searched the area for Villanueva and found him on Estrella Street. They tell us the suspect then took off on foot but was later captured and arrested.

Villanueva has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, we’ve received no update on his condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway

Latest News

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the...
Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says an active duty member of the U.S. Navy has been...
U.S. Navy sailor accused of sexual battery against a minor
Tamesha Smith
Gainesville mother-daughter duo attacks a pregnant woman and threatens her with a gun
School Hallway
No ‘major changes’ for Leon County Schools ahead of second semester