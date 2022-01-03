Man arrested for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a fatal New Year’s Day shooting on Okaloosa Street, according to a press release.

Officers arrested Nathan Lewis on Sunday after they determined he shot and killed the victim after getting into an argument with him, the release says. Police say Lewis shot the victim while he was standing outside of his car. The victim then reentered his car to drive away and crashed into a nearby fence, TPD says.

Police say Lewis ran away from the scene to a nearby residence, and the people there called the police because of Lewis’ erratic behavior.

Responding officers and EMS tried to save the victim’s life, but he died at the scene, according to TPD.

“Detectives were able to quickly determine the man who entered the residence was linked to the shooting, and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the release says.

Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

