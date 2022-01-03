Advertisement

Man arrested for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Tallahassee

Nathan Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and...
Nathan Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a fatal New Year’s Day shooting on Okaloosa Street, according to a press release.

Officers arrested Nathan Lewis on Sunday after they determined he shot and killed the victim after getting into an argument with him, the release says. Police say Lewis shot the victim while he was standing outside of his car. The victim then reentered his car to drive away and crashed into a nearby fence, TPD says.

Police say Lewis ran away from the scene to a nearby residence, and the people there called the police because of Lewis’ erratic behavior.

Responding officers and EMS tried to save the victim’s life, but he died at the scene, according to TPD.

“Detectives were able to quickly determine the man who entered the residence was linked to the shooting, and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the release says.

Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD says if you have a tip for its officers, call the department at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

Latest News

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reinstates COVID Dashboard
It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 3, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 3, 2021
What’s Brewing? Jan. 3, 2021