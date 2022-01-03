Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews amid a heavy snowstorm. Federal offices were...
RAW: Biden arrives during snowstorm at Joint Base Andrews
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children
Nathan Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and...
Man arrested for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Tallahassee