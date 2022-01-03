Advertisement

No ‘major changes’ for Leon County Schools ahead of second semester

School Hallway
School Hallway(wcjb)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says there will “not be any major changes” to how schools were operating prior to winter break due to the Omicron variant.

LCS spokesman Chris Petley told WCTV on Monday that the district will hold a press conference Tuesday to further discuss what the start of the second semester will look like.

“Our schools will be open in the state of Florida,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Broward County on Monday, saying the data shows “worse outcomes” when schools are closed. DeSantis added that the state’s universities will also have in-person instruction and, if they don’t, should give tuition refunds.

This is a developing story. WCTV will have full coverage of LCS’ press conference on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway

Latest News

The fountain at the entrance to the main parking lot at South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reinstates COVID Dashboard
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina