No ‘major changes’ for Leon County Schools ahead of second semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says there will “not be any major changes” to how schools were operating prior to winter break due to the Omicron variant.

LCS spokesman Chris Petley told WCTV on Monday that the district will hold a press conference Tuesday to further discuss what the start of the second semester will look like.

“Our schools will be open in the state of Florida,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Broward County on Monday, saying the data shows “worse outcomes” when schools are closed. DeSantis added that the state’s universities will also have in-person instruction and, if they don’t, should give tuition refunds.

This is a developing story. WCTV will have full coverage of LCS’ press conference on Tuesday.

