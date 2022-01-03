Advertisement

Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days, months and years.(Natividad Medical Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A pair of twins showed the world how unique they are from one another by landing separate birthdays – in different years.

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days, months and years.

“Twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million,” according to Natividad Medical Center.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo entered the world at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

Not to be outdone by her twin brother, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born in Monterey County in 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mom, Fatima Madrigal, said in a press release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor with Natividad Medical Group. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
There were two tornado watches in effect for the area Sunday evening with the ones near I-75 in...
Tornado watches issued for most of the Big Bend, South Georgia through Sunday night
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
LIVE: Biden meets with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Police: Girl, 7, dies after tree falls on Tennessee home
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shots fired on Corvallis Ave. over weekend