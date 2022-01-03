Advertisement

Power outages across South Georgia and the Big Bend

Power outage file photo
Power outage file photo(WOIO)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Below is a running list of power outages:

Last update: 3:11 a.m. 1/3/22

Total impacted by outages: 5,588

AreaProviderTotal impactedEstimated Restoration Time
BainbridgeGeorgia Power899Still assessing. No ETA
ValdostaGeorgia Power2161/3/22, 4 a.m.
Barney/ HahiraGeorgia Power1,0351/3/22, 2:45 a.m.
ProviderTotal impactedEstimated Restoration Time
Suwannee Valley Electric561Not provided
Tri- County Electric66Not provided
Grady EMC832Not provided
Talquin Electric916Not provided
Duke Energy556Not provided
City of Tallahassee507Not provided

Helpful website links:

City of Tallahassee Outage Map: https://outagemap.talgov.com/

Suwannee Valley Electric: https://outages.svec-coop.com/

Tri- County Electric: http://outage.tcec.com/

Grady EMC: http://outage.gradyemc.com:7576/

Talquin Electric: https://my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/

Duke Energy: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl

Georgia Power: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/

