Power outages across South Georgia and the Big Bend
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Below is a running list of power outages:
Last update: 3:11 a.m. 1/3/22
Total impacted by outages: 5,588
|Area
|Provider
|Total impacted
|Estimated Restoration Time
|Bainbridge
|Georgia Power
|899
|Still assessing. No ETA
|Valdosta
|Georgia Power
|216
|1/3/22, 4 a.m.
|Barney/ Hahira
|Georgia Power
|1,035
|1/3/22, 2:45 a.m.
|Provider
|Total impacted
|Estimated Restoration Time
|Suwannee Valley Electric
|561
|Not provided
|Tri- County Electric
|66
|Not provided
|Grady EMC
|832
|Not provided
|Talquin Electric
|916
|Not provided
|Duke Energy
|556
|Not provided
|City of Tallahassee
|507
|Not provided
Helpful website links:
City of Tallahassee Outage Map: https://outagemap.talgov.com/
Suwannee Valley Electric: https://outages.svec-coop.com/
Tri- County Electric: http://outage.tcec.com/
Grady EMC: http://outage.gradyemc.com:7576/
Talquin Electric: https://my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/
Duke Energy: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl
Georgia Power: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/
