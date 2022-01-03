Advertisement

Shots fired on Corvallis Ave. over weekend

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says there was a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Corvallis Ave. on Sunday.

According to TPD, the shots were fired around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Officers responded to the Taco Bell at 4200 West Tennessee St. to meet the victims who reported the shooting, the incident report says.

The victims told police the suspect shot at their vehicle after one of them got in a fight with the shooter, TPD says. As the two were driving away, the suspect ran after them and fired at their vehicle, the report says.

The victim’s vehicle was hit twice on the rear passenger door, police say. TPD says its officers tried to find the suspect at his residence, but were not successful. The suspect in this case has been identified, the report says.

No injuries were reported in this shooting, police say.

