Stuffed Bison Burger with Healthy Chef Ashley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGREDIENTS
- 24 oz of Ground Bison
- 1 package of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
- 1/2 tsp complete seasoning
- 1/2 tsp season all
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp Adobo all purpose seasoning
- 1 tsp A1 sauce
- 1 tsp cilantro
- Block sharpe cheddar cut into small cubes (1 tbsp)
- Whole-wheat hamburger bun
Condiments:
- Romain lettuce
- Red onion
- Tomato sliced
- Red onion sliced
- Pickle slices
- Mayonnaise
METHOD
Add Bison meat, seasonings, cilantro and A1 to a bowl. Gently mix together. Over mixing can cause burger to be too firm
Take meat mixture and form a ball in the shape of a softball. Take your cheese cube and press it into the meatball. Press the meat down into a patty or burger shape.
Grill your burgers on an indoor grilling pan (outdoor grill is optional).
Use medium to high heat to cook the burger for 10 to 15 minutes. Continue to flip every 2 or 3 minutes so your burger can cook evenly.
Build your burger- take your whole-wheat bun and add burger with condiments.
Enjoy!!!
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.