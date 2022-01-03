Stuffed Bison Burger with Healthy Chef Ashley

INGREDIENTS

24 oz of Ground Bison

1 package of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning

1/2 tsp complete seasoning

1/2 tsp season all

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp Adobo all purpose seasoning

1 tsp A1 sauce

1 tsp cilantro

Block sharpe cheddar cut into small cubes (1 tbsp)

Whole-wheat hamburger bun

Condiments:

Romain lettuce

Red onion

Tomato sliced

Red onion sliced

Pickle slices

Mayonnaise

METHOD

Add Bison meat, seasonings, cilantro and A1 to a bowl. Gently mix together. Over mixing can cause burger to be too firm

Take meat mixture and form a ball in the shape of a softball. Take your cheese cube and press it into the meatball. Press the meat down into a patty or burger shape.

Grill your burgers on an indoor grilling pan (outdoor grill is optional).

Use medium to high heat to cook the burger for 10 to 15 minutes. Continue to flip every 2 or 3 minutes so your burger can cook evenly.

Build your burger- take your whole-wheat bun and add burger with condiments.

Enjoy!!!

