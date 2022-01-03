Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reinstates COVID Dashboard

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it will bring daily updates to its COVID-19 dashboard again because of the omicron variant’s spread in the community.

As of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, TMH’s dashboard indicates there are 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at its facilities.

The dashboard will be updated by 10 a.m. Monday through Friday with the daily total of COVID-positive inpatients at the hospital, TMH’s website says.

TMH says the number of hospitalizations will include infectious patients who are isolating, as well as those who are no longer infectious but still require hospital care.

The coronavirus dashboard page includes download links for guides about cutting through vaccine misinformation as well as options for at-home treatments.

The page also has videos featuring medical experts answering FAQs about COVID-19 and what the virus means for kids in Leon County.

You can find TMH’s dashboard at this link.

