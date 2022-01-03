Advertisement

U.S. Navy sailor accused of sexual battery against a minor

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says an active duty member of the U.S. Navy has been arrested for sexual battery on a minor while visiting family over the holidays.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By 10 Tampa Bay
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says an active duty member of the U.S. Navy has been arrested for sexual battery on a minor while visiting family over the holidays.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dylan Adams, 24, flew into the Tampa Bay area from San Diego on Dec. 30 to stay with family. Before arriving, investigators say Adams was “flirting” with a minor online who lived in the area.

The following day, on New Year’s Eve, Adams arrived at the child’s home while their mother was at work. While there, deputies say he performed “various sex acts” to the child. Afterward, law enforcement says Adams purchased a “Plan B” pill and told the child to delete all social media messages between the two.

The sheriff’s office says Adams was questioned by deputies after the minor reported the incident to law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, Adams confessed to detectives.

Adams faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a person under the age of 16.

