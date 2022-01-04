Advertisement

COVID-19 hospital patients near 7,000 in Florida

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.(Associated Press)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has jumped to nearly 7,000, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 6,914 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 5,700 on Monday.

Hospitalizations have steadily increased as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 6,914 inpatients Tuesday was more than double the 3,148 that the federal agency reported a week earlier.

The data said 766 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units Tuesday, up from 382 a week earlier.

While hospitalization numbers have increased in recent weeks, they remain below totals this summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

For instance, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, according to federal data.

Copyright 2022 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

