Leon County parents taking wait and see approach with district’s new COVID protocols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All Leon County Schools staff and visitors are now required to stay masked up indoors, unless they’re socially distanced, the district announced on Tuesday.

Also new from the district, students will only be required to quarantine for five days after testing positive for COVID-19. If they’re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, they’ll be able to return to school on day six.

School returns to session on Wednesday, which hasn’t given parents much time to react to the new guidelines. Some parents say they’ve decided to keep their kids home for the first three days of the semester to see how things play out.

“Just for this week, I’m going to hold off,” said parent Tanisha Bryant. “I’m going to see how things go.”

Bryant is keeping her fifth-grader home from school this week. With the Omicron variant spreading fast, Bryant is worried about sending her daughter back to a crowded classroom.

“I’m concerned with that,” she said. “I don’t want my child to get exposed. I don’t want her to expose anyone else.”

Bryant’s reaction comes after the school announced new COVID-19 protocols, including looser quarantine restrictions for students.

“After the five days if they still have some mild symptoms but the symptoms are improving, they can also return so it does not have to be symptom free,” said LCS Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox.

Tyrisha Thomas, a parent of six, is still deciding whether to send her kids to school on Wednesday.

“I’m scared and I’m disappointed at the same time,” she said.

Thomas adds that she wishes the school could implement testing requirements or a mask mandate for students. But, she says, she understands the district’s hands are tied; state law prohibits local schools from implementing mask mandates for students.

Still, LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna is encouraging students to do their part.

“To keep themselves healthy, to keep their classmates healthy, their teachers healthy and availing themselves. Please wear your mask,” he said.

Hanna said Tuesday that schools won’t be sending emails to the entire school about every positive case, but will notify parents if a student or teacher in their child’s classroom has tested positive.

