Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway
Nathan Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and...
Man arrested for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Tallahassee
Residents at Florida Sun Estates say new management doubled lot rents, forcing families to make...
Tenants say new mobile home park owners doubled lot rent, many now leaving homes behind
Tree falls on house
Large tree branch falls on Tallahassee home causing damage
Power outage file photo
Power outages across South Georgia and the Big Bend

Latest News

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
South Georgia hospital sees increase in patient volume after the holidays
South Georgia hospital sees increase in patient volume after the holidays
South Georgia hospital sees increase in patient volume after the holidays
South Georgia hospital sees increase in patient volume after the holidays
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart