South Georgia hospital sees increase in patient volume after the holidays

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - South Georgia hospitals are urging people to utilize local resources before filling up the emergency room.

Wait times at Colquitt Regional reached nearly three hours. It’s the first time the volume has been that high in months. Officials from the hospital said the holidays have brought on the increased number of people wanting to be tested, as concerns surrounding the omicron variant continue to grow.

Family medicine doctor, Dr. Woodwin Weeks, said testing demand increased just after Christmas. While patients have been coming in with a real need for medical attention, Dr. Weeks said some are simply coming in to get tested. In order to prevent the health care system from burning out, Weeks said he advises against coming to the ER unless it’s an emergency.

“The biggest point that we can get across from healthcare workers is let’s utilize the ER when we truly have an emergency. That’s why we’re there, we want to help anyone and everyone that shows us. But, let’s look for those alternate ways to get tested for COVID, prior to having to go to the ER,” he said.

The high volume of people is expected to continue for a while, as we’ve seen in previous surges according to Dr. Weeks. He also shared that despite the increase of people the hospital has been seeing, he has not seen an increase in the need for ventilators.

