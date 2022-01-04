Advertisement

TMH VP updates hospitalization numbers as Omicron wave continues

(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported 35 COVID-19 patients, up from 32 on Monday.

Capital Regional Medical Center reported 28 cases while South Georgia Medical Center reported 33 as the Omicron surge continues across our area.

But, some are asking what do those hospitalization figures really mean? Are all of those in the hospital with COVID-19 there because of severe symptoms?

It’s a growing debate among some in the community, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even Leon County School officials.

Dr. Dean Watson, the Vice President and Chief Integration Officer at TMH, says it’s an ear 50/50 split when it comes to patients at the hospital between COVID patients and what he calls “incidental” COVID patients, or patients who are in the hospital for another reason and get the virus.

49% of those 35 patients are there due to COVID-19.

He says it’s an important distinction and he works each day to sort out each case.

“I review every single case every single day to insure that those who are truly infected are counted and those not experiencing symptoms but have the infection are counted in the incidentals, we’ll try to do our best to give you good information,” he said.

But, Dr. Watson made clear the overall hospitalization number is still important: Each positive case, no matter the kind, requires isolation measures that take more staffing and resources.

