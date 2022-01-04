TPD: Two arrested following armed robbery at hotel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have taken two people into custody following an armed robbery at a hotel in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street early Tuesday morning.

TPD says just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the hotel in reference to an armed robbery where one suspect, an unidentified woman, lured the victim into a hotel room where a second suspect, an unidentified man, robbed the victim at gun point before fleeing the hotel room.

Officials say the victim was able to quickly call 911.

Authorities say a swift response to the scene led to the suspects being taken into custody.

While TPD has not identified the man or the woman, they do say both have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD did not say if the victim sustained any injuries.

Today, just before 1 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the La Casa Inn and Suites, located at 2801... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

