Another cold blast expected this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From record-high temperatures over the weekend to near-freezing Tuesday morning, the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia has gone through some quick shifts. A slight warming trend started Tuesday, but another round of below-normal temperatures will be in the forecast at the start of the weekend.

A trough of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is forecast to dig into the Southeast U.S. Thursday into Friday. That pattern would set the stage for a center of low pressure to develop at the surface over Louisiana and Mississippi Thursday morning and a cold front to its south. The front is then forecast to advance through the Southeast and move east and northeast with the low Thursday into Friday.

The storm system may also give a chance of winter weather for parts of Tennessee and extreme northern Alabama and Mississippi Thursday before the surface low treks northeast towards the Carolinas Thursday night and early Friday morning. With the lack of really cold air and sufficient moisture in the viewing area, winter weather is not expected in South Georgia and North Florida. Instead, the approaching front will bring a 40% chance of showers Thursday and early Thursday night.

The American GFS and European models are in good agreement with the large-scale weather patterns through the rest of the week and have the cold front passing through the viewing area early Friday morning. Afterward, high pressure at the surface will then influence the weather and usher in colder drier air, though temporarily.

Highs Friday will reach into the mid to upper 50s under a sunny sky. There may be enough of a pressure gradient to keep breezy conditions in the forecast with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the north.

Light to calm winds and a clear sky will allow for radiational cooling to take place overnight. With dewpoints potentially getting below 30 degrees in Tallahassee, the morning low Saturday could drop into the mid-30s inland to the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast. Normally colder locations north of the state line have the potential to get near the freezing mark. Those with pets, temperature-sensitive plants, vulnerable people and temperature-sensitive crops need to monitor the forecast through the end of the workweek and be prepared to bring pets and plants inside Friday night.

A grid-adjusted model of morning temperatures for 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. These numbers were grid adjusted by a meteorologist to closely match realistic expectations. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The cold air advection will likely cease by dawn Saturday as the high-pressure center is forecast to move east into the Carolina coast late Saturday afternoon and evening. A change in the wind direction will begin to drag in moisture from the Atlantic. This will increase the dewpoints and, therefore, raise the floor on how low the temperatures will go. Highs will likely approach 70 degrees, but the Sunday morning low will be closer to 50.

Another storm system is forecast to move through the eastern U.S. Sunday into Monday. A cold front will bring a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning followed by another shot of colder and drier air into the region starting Monday night into Tuesday.

