Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Perry

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.
Troopers say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Perry man was killed after a car hit him on U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. A sedan was driving southbound on Highway 19 in the outside lane north of Perry, near Luther Wilson Road, according to the crash report.

At the same time, the man was walking in the outside lane of Highway 19, and the sedan hit him, FHP says.

Troopers say the sedan came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century Ambulance Services also responded to the scene.

