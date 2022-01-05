Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.
FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway
Residents at Florida Sun Estates say new management doubled lot rents, forcing families to make...
Tenants say new mobile home park owners doubled lot rent, many now leaving homes behind
Nathan Lewis was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and...
Man arrested for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Tallahassee
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
LCS now requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings
The head of the group, Ben Frazier, was handcuffed and led out by police.
Activist handcuffed & removed ahead of Gov. DeSantis’ press conference in Jacksonville

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Stranded drivers endured hours upon hours of misery trapped in their vehicles after a severe...
Nightmare on I-95: Snarled traffic triggers misery for hours