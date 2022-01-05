Advertisement

LCS clarifies quarantine policy: COVID positive students must stay home for 10 days

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School district says students who test positive for coronavirus must stay home for 10 days.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Superintendent Rocky Hanna had announced the district reduced its quarantine period to five days, in step with the CDC’s guidance. LCS backtracked on that policy Wednesday, saying it had to revert to the 10-day quarantine after receiving guidelines from the Florida Department of Health following Tuesday’s press conference.

The district says students can return early from the 10-day quarantine if they are asymptomatic and can provide a negative COVID-19 test or a note from their doctor.

In a video statement, Hanna says he’s frustrated and apologized to LCS parents.

LCS says its schools will send out more information to parents in an email Wednesday afternoon.

