New Colquitt Co. head football coach named

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.(Source: Colquitt County Schools)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new head coach for the Colquitt County Packers has been named.

The Colquitt County Board of Education voted to approve hiring Sean Calhoun as the new head coach.

Calhoun was recently the head coach at Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama and the head coach at Carrolton High School. In 2014 and 2015, Calhoun was the offensive coordinator for the Packers.

“We look forward to the standard of excellence that Coach Calhoun will bring to our program,” Daniel Chappuis, Colquitt County High principal, said.

“We are excited about the return of Coach Calhoun to Colquitt County,” Darrell Funderburk, athletic director, said. “He is a proven leader on and off the field. His experience and talent as a coach will be vital to the Packer Football program for years to come.”

During his six years as a head coach, Calhoun has gone 55-18, won three region titles, and earned two Region Coach of the Year titles in 2019 and 2020.

“My family and I are honored, humbled, and excited to be returning to the Colquitt County Packer family,” Calhoun said. “Colquitt County is a special place, and we are excited the opportunity has opened up for us to return.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

