Reaction: Gov. Kemp plans to loosen restrictions for carrying handguns

Governor Brian Kemp speaks on proposed gun legislation
Governor Brian Kemp speaks on proposed gun legislation(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp pushed for new laws that loosen restrictions for carrying handguns in the state.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Kemp said he wanted to do away with the need for a license to carry a gun.

“Building a safer, stronger Georgia starts with hard-working Georgians having the ability to protect themselves and their families,” Kemp said.

Kemp said there is a growing need for people to be able to carry a gun without government approval.

Reaction poured in from around the state, including here in Southwest Georgia.

Nelson Burnett, owner of Center Mass Firearms in Camilla, said there needs to be a full vetting process for those interested in owning a weapon.

“I think it’s a good idea for them to have a background check done on them and have to have a carry license. What it does, it gives the public or the government enough to make sure that only law-abiding and honest, upstanding citizens are toting firearms. So, I would not be in favor of the governor doing away with that,” Burnette said.

Charles Goodson, the owner of ESC Firearms and First Aid Training in Albany said, either way, this will not keep the wrong people from owning a gun.

“Criminals are already not going through and getting their weapons license and they still have the ability to get weapons. Going through and outlawing weapons is never going to take weapons out of the hands of criminals. Be a responsible gun owner, have the training, know how to store your gun when it’s not in your possession. Keep your family safe, keep your children particularly safe,” Goodson said.

