Advertisement

School bus crash reported in Suwannee County, 1 student injured

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a student was taken to the emergency room after a school bus crashed in Suwannee County Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on County Road 136, near I-75. A 2022 Kia SUV was stopped at the exit for the Gate Gas Station facing north, the crash report says.

At the same time, a school bus was traveling west on CR-136, the report says. The driver of the Kia continued north, crossing CR-136, and the front of the SUV hit the side of the bus, according to FHP.

The bus drove to a controlled, final rest on the north shoulder of CR-136, while the SUV spun out and stopped in the intersection.

The bus had 12 student passengers on board, and troopers say one of them was taken to the Suwannee ER in Live Oak with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at Florida Sun Estates say new management doubled lot rents, forcing families to make...
Tenants say new mobile home park owners doubled lot rent, many now leaving homes behind
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Two arrested following armed robbery at hotel
The head of the group, Ben Frazier, was handcuffed and led out by police.
Activist handcuffed & removed ahead of Gov. DeSantis’ press conference in Jacksonville
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
LCS now requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.
Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Perry
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 5, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 3, 2021
What’s Brewing? Jan. 5, 2022
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 5, 2022
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 5, 2022