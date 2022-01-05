School bus crash reported in Suwannee County, 1 student injured

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a student was taken to the emergency room after a school bus crashed in Suwannee County Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on County Road 136, near I-75. A 2022 Kia SUV was stopped at the exit for the Gate Gas Station facing north, the crash report says.

At the same time, a school bus was traveling west on CR-136, the report says. The driver of the Kia continued north, crossing CR-136, and the front of the SUV hit the side of the bus, according to FHP.

The bus drove to a controlled, final rest on the north shoulder of CR-136, while the SUV spun out and stopped in the intersection.

The bus had 12 student passengers on board, and troopers say one of them was taken to the Suwannee ER in Live Oak with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.