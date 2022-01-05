Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters rescue pets in Bodmin Moor Drive fire

tallahassee fire department
tallahassee fire department(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says its firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in the 3000 block of Bodmin Moor Drive Tuesday night.

Firefighters were sent to the area around 9:35 p.m. and found the single-story residence with heavy smoke pouring out of it, according to TFD.

The first arriving units quickly attacked the fire in the attic and searched for any people inside, the press release says. Everyone managed to get out of the building and TFD reported no injuries in this fire.

Firefighters did find and rescue several pets inside the home, the release says.

TFD estimates the house experienced between $60,000 and $70,000 in damages from the fire.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities all helped the fire department at the scene.

