Tallahassee man charged with 65 counts of child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested and charged with 65 counts of child pornography after the Tallahassee Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jontavious Hicks, 23, was arrested and booked into the Leon County Jail on Sunday, Jan. 3 after a warrant was issued on Dec. 16, 2021.

According to court records, TPD started investigating Hicks back on May 11, 2021, when it received a tip from the NCMEC after being alerted by a Google administrator. That tip specified that a user had uploaded material suspected of containing child sexual abuse or exploitation material dating back to April 2021. TPD also received 10 other tips from the NCMEC and Google following the first.

As of Jan. 4, Hicks was out of jail on supervised pretrial release. The judge overseeing this case has ordered Hicks to only use the internet for school-related purposes and says he can’t have any contact with minors.

