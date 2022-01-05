Advertisement

Tallahassee Mayor announces he’s positive for COVID-19

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms are mild, but this is a stark reminder of just how transmissible this latest variant is,” Dailey tweeted. “We must all continue to do our part -get tested, get vaccinated, get boosted.”

In his video posted to Twitter, Mayor Dailey encourages everyone in the community to get vaccinated and boosted and to continue wearing masks.

