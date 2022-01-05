Tallahassee Mayor announces he’s positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms are mild, but this is a stark reminder of just how transmissible this latest variant is,” Dailey tweeted. “We must all continue to do our part -get tested, get vaccinated, get boosted.”

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19.



Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms are mild, but this is a stark reminder of just how transmissible this latest variant is. We must all continue to do our part - get tested, get vaccinated, get boosted. pic.twitter.com/8IRk54eg9Z — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) January 5, 2022

In his video posted to Twitter, Mayor Dailey encourages everyone in the community to get vaccinated and boosted and to continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.