Tallahassee Mayoral candidate sends letter to City asking to cancel MLK Day Parade, City says parade will go on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has big plans for MLK Day this year, including the inaugural MLK Day Parade downtown.

However, some are calling for the cancellation of the festivities due to the recent rise in COVID numbers.

Mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland wrote a letter to the City of Tallahassee about cancelling the MLK Day festivities and, while the City says they understand his concerns, they feel it’s best to still move forward with the event.

“We’re just going to have to learn to live with our circumstances and not shut everything down,” said Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Williams-Cox has been pushing for a MLK Day parade for a while and doesn’t believe halting it is the right move.

“We participated in the Veterans Day Parade, we participated in winter festival, we participated in football season, and we participated in holiday travel,” Williams-Cox said. “So this is yet another one of life’s events that we’re going to have to learn to deal with this challenge and enjoy life.”

Leland wrote a letter to the city outlining his concerns that the event could be a super spreader.

“This COVID has affected the black community the most,” Leland explained. “And we have to stop promoting large gatherings knowing that we are putting ourselves at risk.”

The City says the events will be outside to allow people to keep safe distances, with Williams-Cox believing cancelling the MLK Day event would send the wrong message.

“It is not a message that I would be willing to send, it is not a message that the City of Tallahassee would want to send,” she said. “We can do all these other things but not celebrate this great American.”

But, Leland feels canceling the festivities is the right thing to do and says he would do the same for any holiday.

“Me and her differ and I think, regardless of the fact, it’s just unfortunate that MLK was the event that happened to be taken place while all the numbers are high,” he explained.

The City says they look forward to people enjoying the inaugural parade while Leland hopes they have a plan in place for after the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.