Thomasville closes administration building due to COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville has updated their COVID-19 procedures in response to the increase in cases.

The city’s administration building will be closed to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 6. Other city buildings will remain open.

Alan Carson, city manager, said despite the closing, business operations for both local government and public utilities will continue.

“While we are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our customers and our staff, we realize that we must move forward and business must continue as well,” Carson said. “We will have staff reporting to work ready to serve our customers and we hope to re-open the Administration Building soon. City of Thomasville staff members will be ready to serve the citizens of Thomasville.”

Customers may access their accounts using the Utilities Online link or using the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system at (229) 227-7001. You can also call this number to terminate service.

“Customers may also continue to bring payments to our offices at 111 Victoria Place and utilize the drive-thru service or either of the drop boxes for payments,” said Sheryl Sealy, assistant city manager. “Due to temporary staffing issues, our customers may experience longer than normal wait times. We appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding, and we apologize for any delays our customers may experience.”

On the website, customers can also receive new services or request a transfer.

“We currently offer an online application link for both residential and commercial customers,” said Sealy. “All documentation that is required to establish services can be uploaded via the online application. Customers can upload a PDF or take photos and upload the images.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.