18-year-old charged in Valdosta shooting death

Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.
Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.(Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a Valdosta man was shot to death, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.

Jones was charged with murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, five counts of third degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 2400 block of University Drive after several calls about a shooting. When police arrived, Gillard was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to VPD.

Police said the victim was in the home with a woman and three children when the home was shot multiple times.

Police said Jones was arrested at his home and then taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Gillard’s family during this time,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said. “I am thankful for the assistance and dedicated work by the Hahira Police Department and our department to ensure that this dangerous individual was apprehended quickly and safely. His careless and reckless actions of shooting into an occupied house show that he has no regard for human life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

