On 45th birthday of missing Tallahassee woman, family and loved ones still seek answers

Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine Court in the middle of the night.(Gilmore family)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marks what would have been the 45th birthday of FAMU alum Ali Gilmore.

Gilmore disappeared from her Tallahassee home in February of 2006 and has not been seen or heard from since.

On what would have been her 45th birthday, Gilmore remains frozen in time, for those who love her, 30-years-old and four months pregnant.

The Tallahassee Police Department recently released new details on a person of interest in the case. You can find that full story by clicking here.

Anyone with information on Gilmore’s disappearance is urged to call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

