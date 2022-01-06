The City of Tallahassee and local businesses prepare for New Years Eve

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those unsure of where to go for New Years Eve, you’re in luck, the city of Tallahassee as well as bars like Over Under and Proof Brewery are holding events.

And with the heightened awareness of Covid, they want people to know precautions are being taken.

It’s always fun to ring in the new year while out and about but the city of Tallahassee and your favorite local businesses want to ensure it’s safe as well.

“It’s been a long run for the last couple of years and you know we’re just trying to get a good run on the start of 2022,” said Over Under Operating Partner Bob Abuthnot.

Arbuthnot and Over Under are set to host a masquerade New Years eve party with a band playing downstairs and a dj playing upstairs with hopes to showcase what they couldn’t this time last year.

“For us, last year having to go through Covid and everything, you know we want to showcase what we can do here,: exclaimed Arbuthnot. “We’ve done a lot of things in the last few months to remodel and revamp some stuff and everything and we want to show off.”

Arbuthnot says he also wants everyone who comes by to be safe. And just up the road the city is hosting their own new years eve event at cascades park where they hope people can digress from this past year.

“I think we all kind of need a break, you know and this highlights the beauty of Tallahassee and Leon county and our downtown,” shared Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority Stephen Birtman. “And if we can have a family friendly party with fireworks and things that go boom you know who doesn’t want that.”

Right in plain view of those fireworks is Proof Brewery who says they will be open later with drink specials to start off the new year as well.

“It’s really nice to be able to look forward and you know ring in the new year the right way with friends and supporters and all of our great customers,” said Proof Brewing Company Founder Byron Burroughs. “We really thank the city for doing what they’re doing at cascades park and you know being able to be a part of all of that.”

And while they want you to have fun, they do all have your safety in mind.

“If you really feel uncomfortable, wear a mask. I’ve got mine and you know hopefully you’ll wear it,” said Birtman. “Also we have a whole entire park that’ll be open.”

“We use single use recyclable cups, lots of circulation,” explained Burroughs. “We’ll have of course the windows open and we have a lot of space in which you can spread out in a massive and beautiful outdoor area where you can hangout all night.”

So now that you know some of your options, all three ask that you stay safe and enjoy all the city has to offer.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.