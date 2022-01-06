Dozens from Florida and Georgia face charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Department of Justice website shows at least 66 people from Florida and at least 16 from Georgia are facing charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The DOJ’s “Capitol Breach Cases” web page has a list of all those charged in the attack, links to many of the charging documents and updated case information on court dates, pleas and sentences.

A review of the cases in Florida and Georgia shows many of those arrests came soon after the riot in January, February and March, but the website also shows others have been arrested every month since.

The DOJ website shows the most recent arrests in Florida are two men from Hollywood, who were arrested in November and indicted in December.

Most of the Florida and Georgia cases are still pending, but the DOJ website shows some of the arrestees have entered guilty pleas and several have already been sentenced.

WCTV was able to confirm through the federal courts’ PACER system that at least six defendants have already been sentenced, at least 10 more have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing, and at least two are scheduled to stand trial later this year.

According to those PACER records, at least three of the defendants in Florida have been sentenced to probation ranging from 1 to 3 years. At least two of the defendants in Florida have been sentenced to jail terms of six and eight months. At least one defendant in Florida has been sentenced to prison.

PACER records show Robert Scott Palmer of Tampa, Florida, entered a guilty plea in October and was sentenced in December to more than five years in prison for assaulting officers with a fire extinguisher.

PACER records show the man accused of taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium — Adam Johnson of Parrish, Florida — entered a guilty plea in November and is scheduled to be sentenced next month on Feb. 25, 2022.

The DOJ’s “Capitol Breach Cases” webpage lists arrests from across the country.

It also includes a link to videos and photos of people involved in the U.S. Capitol attack that the FBI is still trying to identify.

There are 17 videos — some of which are age-restricted — and more than 1,500 photos.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the people depicted in the videos and photos, to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

