Jackson County deputies arrest one following shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken one person into custody after a shooting in the Silver Lake area near Horse Farm Road.

JCSO says around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, received a report of shots being fired. Arriving authorities say Ernest Martin, had shot a neighbor after not allowing the victim and his wife to leave the home. Officials say Martin was not allowing the victim to communicate with dispatch following the shooting.

Deputies say Martin was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

No update was given on the condition of the victim, who was referred to only as “wounded” in a JCSO press release. No details have been released regarding what led to the shooting.

