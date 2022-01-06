One dead, one in custody following shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the intersection of Bannerman and Thomasville Road.

According to deputies, an altercation between drivers led to a vehicle collision followed by shots being fired.

LCSO says one person has died and one has been taken into custody.

Officials say there is no impact to the flow of traffic.

BREAKING: one person has been shot in North Tallahassee at the Circle K near the intersection of Bannerman and Thomasville Road. No word on their condition. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/ueYBRWRXSZ — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 6, 2022

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.