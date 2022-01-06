Advertisement

One dead, one in custody following shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the intersection of Bannerman and Thomasville Road.

According to deputies, an altercation between drivers led to a vehicle collision followed by shots being fired.

LCSO says one person has died and one has been taken into custody.

Officials say there is no impact to the flow of traffic.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter on the scene.

