Man struck by car on Macomb Street in Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering tonight after he was struck by a car on Macomb Street. The accident happened just after 7:00pm near the intersection with Georgia Street.

Tamara Hodge witnessed the event and described it as traumatic. Hodges said, “I wasn’t expecting to see that. I was just shocked. We pulled over and got out to see if he was Ok and he was breathing really, really shallow.”

Tallahassee Police told us the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. According to the officer in charge on scene, no charges will be brought against the driver.

