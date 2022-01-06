Advertisement

Marion County deputies arrest a man who broke into a home, sexually assaulted a teen girl

TYLOR MORENO
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after he forced his way into a home and sexually assaulted a teenager.

Deputies say Tylor Moreno, 19, of Belleview is charged with sexual battery of a person under 18 and burglary after he went into the home of a girl he knew, broke into her room, took her phone, and assaulted her.

Deputies arrived shortly after the attack happened and the victim told them what Moreno did.

The Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and K-9′s were sent out to look for him, and aircrews spotted him running away.

He was arrested and admitted to the crime at the jail.

He is being held on no bond.

One dead, one in custody following shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee
