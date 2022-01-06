Advertisement

Overpass repairs to impact Apalachee Parkway traffic

A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass in the 700 block of the parkway Monday around 8 a.m.(Winn Peeples)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are installing new support for a railroad overpass above Apalachee Parkway because of damage from a recent accident.

A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass in the 700 block of the parkway Monday around 8 a.m. The driver suffered serious injuries, according to Tallahassee police.

As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation is installing a new support tower so the railroad can resume operations on the tracks above. A lane will be closed during the installation.

FDOT says there’s no danger to drivers on the parkway. Transportation officials say they’re now working with the railroad on permanent repair options.

