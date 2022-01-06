Advertisement

‘We cannot quit’: Statewide COVID task force targeting 75% vaccination rate for residents to slow Omicron spread, curb next variant

(WBRC)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida has seen record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers in the last few weeks. As the Omicron variant continues to surge, members of a statewide COVID task force met on Thursday to discuss mitigation efforts.

One of the task force’s goals is to get 75% of Floridians vaccinated by the fall of 2022. Currently, that number is at 71%.

The task force has been focusing on vaccination efforts for the past year, utilizing local faith leaders and trusted community figures to spread the word.

In light of the Omicron variant, their work is far from over.

“Our commitment, our call, is very clear. We are fighting against this beast called COVID-19,” said Reverend R.B. Holmes, chair of the task force.

While many have relaxed their COVID precautions since the start of the pandemic, Rev. Holmes doesn’t want people to get complacent.

“We must not quit,” he said. “We cannot quit.”

Holmes is asking the state and federal governments to open COVID testing sites at all HBCU’s in Florida, citing the success of FAMU’s testing site which as served more than 500,000 people throughout the pandemic.

“Your team have proven that if we bring the services closer to the people, that people will take advantage of it,” Rev. Holmes explained.

Members of the task force add increasing testing sites will take pressure off local hospitals.

“What we’re seeing in our hospitals are lines just around the corner waiting for tests,” said Monique Butler with HCA Healthcare.

The task force has focused heavily on grassroots efforts to vaccinate Florida residents, with local Tallahassee initiatives, like Bethel’s Mobile Medical Unit and the Bond Community Health’s COVID response team.

“The sooner that everyone’s vaccinated, the sooner that number one we can stop the transmission but number two, we can also stop the next variant,” said Pediatric Endocrinologist Nancy Wright.

The Omicron variant really has taken the state by storm. In November, Florida’s positivity rate was just two percent. The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows it’s now at 26.5%.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JONTAVIOUS HICKS MUGSHOT
Tallahassee man charged with 65 counts of child pornography
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
On 45th birthday of missing Tallahassee woman, family and loved ones still seek answers
TMH VP: half of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are ‘incidental’ patients
john dailey tallahassee mayor
Tallahassee Mayor announces he’s positive for COVID-19
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
Florida sending COVID-19 tests to senior facilities
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office issued a consumer alert warning Floridians about...
Florida Attorney General warns Floridians about COVID testing scam
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron