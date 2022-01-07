COVID-19 cases rise in Colquitt County Jail

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - “It’s been six months since we had a COVID case. This past week, we had some more pop up.”

Lt. Randy Stephens has seen every COVID wave in Colquitt County Jail. He says the worst of it was last summer when 40 inmates had it. With the recent uptick, he says they are keeping a close watch.

“They are receiving their medications, individuals that come in are tested. We are doing everything by the CDC guidelines and what our medical staff recommends to keep these subjects isolated and healthy so it doesn’t spread,” said Stephens.

He also responded to recent allegations of wrongdoing in the jail.

“Safety of the public. The safety of the inmates is our priority. We are going to do what is necessary to protect people on the outside as well as those on the inside. Family members, boyfriends, girlfriends, aunts, uncles, start screaming, ‘I want my son, daughter, relative out of jail.’ And they see this as a means to get them out.”

A partnership between the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt County Regional Medical Center began in 2015. The hospital says they provide ongoing medical care, COVID or not.

Now, around six months ago, the jail started offering both COVID boosters or just first-time vaccinations to all inmates.

“We’re not forcing it on anyone but it’s available, but here it is if you want it”

Lt. Stephens says this process will be started within the next two weeks.

“We’re trying to move forward as fast as we possibly can. Get these people in front of a judge. Get them down the road or out. Whichever comes first.”

The Colquitt County Jail says there is no outbreak right now and refused to comment further.

