Hamilton County deputies: One arrested, one hospitalized after being stabbed with screwdriver

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing at a home in Jasper Friday morning.

HCSO says the department was called between 6-7 a.m. on Friday regarding the stabbing.

Deputies say the victim, 24-year-old Skye Pilgrim of Valdosta, was stabbed by a screwdriver and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate what led to the stabbing. No update has been given on Pilgrim’s condition.

Authorities say the suspect, 21-year-old Ashley Delk, fled the scene and manhunt followed.

Deputies say the search lasted about five hours and the sheriff’s office was assisted by K9 units from Hamilton and Suwannee correctional institutions as well as air support from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say Delk was tracked down by a K9 about a mile and a half where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.