Advertisement

Hamilton County deputies: One arrested, one hospitalized after being stabbed with screwdriver

Police lights.
Police lights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing at a home in Jasper Friday morning.

HCSO says the department was called between 6-7 a.m. on Friday regarding the stabbing.

Deputies say the victim, 24-year-old Skye Pilgrim of Valdosta, was stabbed by a screwdriver and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate what led to the stabbing. No update has been given on Pilgrim’s condition.

Authorities say the suspect, 21-year-old Ashley Delk, fled the scene and manhunt followed.

Deputies say the search lasted about five hours and the sheriff’s office was assisted by K9 units from Hamilton and Suwannee correctional institutions as well as air support from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say Delk was tracked down by a K9 about a mile and a half where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
One dead, one in custody following road rage shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee
TPD Forensics Unit
One dead, two injured in Tallahassee shooting
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
On 45th birthday of missing Tallahassee woman, family and loved ones still seek answers
Generic image of crash scene
Man struck by car on Macomb Street in Tallahassee

Latest News

Man arrested for in stolen parrot case.
Lake City man arrested for stealing parrot worth $4,000
Antwan Houston was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of...
Valdosta Police Department reports Walgreens carjacking arrest
Eyewatch Video 01/07/22
Eyewatch Video 01/07/22
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022