Lake City man arrested for stealing parrot worth $4,000

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lake City Police Department says a call to action on social media led to a parrot thief’s arrest.

Officers from LCPD responded to a call on Dec. 5, 2021, at 5:29 p.m. after a bird had been reported stolen from the Pet Supermarket located at 185 NW Hutton Drive.

Officers spoke with the shop’s manager, who said a White Bellied Caique Parrot, valued at $4,000, was stolen from the store.

According to the manager, a white man entered the store and claimed to be looking for a bird available for sale. While employees were distracted by other customers, the man broke into a cage, removed the bird and left.

On Jan. 5, photos of the suspect were uploaded to LCPD’s social media page asking the public to help identify the man. The post was shared over 300 times and had several comments providing tips for police.

After seeing his photo shared hundreds of times, police say the suspect went back to Pet Supermarket to return the parrot.

On Jan. 6, investigators identified the man as Michael Dean Oatsvall Jr. and arrested him for felony retail theft.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.