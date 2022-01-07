Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
One dead, one in custody following road rage shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee
TPD Forensics Unit
One dead, two injured in Tallahassee shooting
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
On 45th birthday of missing Tallahassee woman, family and loved ones still seek answers
Generic image of crash scene
Man struck by car on Macomb Street in Tallahassee
TYLOR MORENO
Marion County deputies arrest a man who broke into a home, sexually assaulted a teen girl

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute